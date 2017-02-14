Carnival Dream Undergoes Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation, Emerges...

Carnival Dream Undergoes Multi-Millio...

The New Orleans-based Carnival Dream recently completed an extensive makeover that added a variety of exciting food and beverage concepts. Following the renovation, which took place in Freeport, The Bahamas, the 130,000-ton ship yesterday resumed its year-round schedule of seven-day Caribbean cruises from the Big Easy.

