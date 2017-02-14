Caribbean Travel Marketplace participants party hard
From left: Spanish Court's Chris Issa, with Cable and Wireless's Renee Wong-Brissett, Craig Schnoor and Andrew Fazio. The St Lucian team of Lorine St Jules and Lorne Charles of Marigot Beach Club, with Erwin Louisy of Barefoot Holidays.
