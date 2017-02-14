Caribbean hoteliers predict positive tourism performance for 2017

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Caribbean tourism fared well in 2016 and industry stakeholders are generally upbeat about the year ahead, despite the fact that many hoteliers were forced to adjust their high performance expectations for 2016 as the year progressed due to unforeseen events. Announcing the results of the second annual Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Industry Performance and Outlook Study, Frank Comito, director general and CEO of the private sector association, stated that "more than four out of five hoteliers have an encouraging outlook for tourism in 2017."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.