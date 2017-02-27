Bank fees also under the radar in The Bahamas
The Bahamas Consumer Protection Commission says it has conducted survey to gauge public opinion and perception on the services provided by local clearing banks, and the level of fees associated with provision of those services. "We want banks in The Bahamas to take a serious look at the way they deliver customer service to their clients and make every effort to make that experience less frustrating and more pleasurable for their clients," said Jerome Gomez, chairman of the CPC..
