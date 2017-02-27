Bahamian international speaker teams up with Florida university professor on leadership seminar
NASSAU, Bahamas -- Leadership seems to be on everyone's tongue today, no matter where in the world. Against that backdrop Bahamian international speaker Spence Finlayson recently teamed up with one of his American colleagues, Professor Dr Michael Leslie, global leadership developer and associate professor at the University of Florida to facilitate The Fundamentals of Effective Leadership Seminar in Nassau.
