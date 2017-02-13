Bahamas Ministry of Tourism's Statement on NCL's Norwegian Sky Announcement

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 13, 2017 -- Norwegian Cruise Lines has announced that the Norwegian Sky will begin calls to Havana, Cuba in 2017 dropping Freeport, Grand Bahama from its scheduled four-day voyage to The Bahamas. While the Sky is indeed dropping Freeport from its itinerary for the period May to the end of 2017, the ship will still call on Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay during its three-day itinerary and Great Stirrup Cay on its four-day voyage.

