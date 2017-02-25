7 'swimming pigs' of Bahamas found dead

7 'swimming pigs' of Bahamas found dead

1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

"The pigs were given the wrong food," Nixon said: "We had the government vet in there [who] examined them all thoroughly." The Bahamas government will now prevent the tourists from feeding the swimming pigs, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray.

