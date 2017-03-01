7 Famous Bahamas swimming pigs found ...

7 Famous Bahamas swimming pigs found dead

Tuesday

Several of The Bahamas' famous swimming pigs have died after the animals were reportedly feed by tourists. The pigs are an international sensation on the shores of the Exuma Cays.

