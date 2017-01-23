What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 25, 2017: See illusionist Rob Lake perform a Norman benefit show

Celebrated illusionist and native Oklahoman Rob Lake will return to his home state to perform a special one-night-only benefit show at 7 tonight at Nancy O'Brian Center for the Performing Arts, 1801 Stubbeman Ave. As previously reported, funds raised from his Norman performance will be given to a cause the Merlin Award winner holds dear: animal rescue. Lake's own furry friend Roger, a Yorkie mutt, was once a rescue dog and is now a popular part of his show.

