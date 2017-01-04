Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited Extends Consent Solicitation

Ultrapetrol Limited today announced an extension of both the deadline by which the Company must receive votes from certain of its creditors on its previously announced proposed prepackaged plan of reorganization under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and the deadline by which the Company must receive consents on a resolution of its shareholders to approve a substantial sale of its assets, each of which had been set to expire at 4:00 p.m. New York City time, on January 4, 2017. The vote solicitation period and the time by which consents on the shareholder resolution must be received have been extended to 4:00 p.m. New York City time, on January 26, 2017 .

