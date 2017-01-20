Tychiko Cox Stile Music Initiative

Sunday Jan 29

Baritone, Tychiko Cox; a vocalist from the Islands of The Bahamas has been praised for his brilliant versatility as an artist, charming audiences with his 'warm lyrical tone'. Ty received his Bachelor of Arts degree from The College of St. Benedict St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota and his Masters of Music degree from The University of New Mexico.

Chicago, IL

