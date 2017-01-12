Trudeau took Aga Khan's private helic...

Trudeau took Aga Khan's private helicopter to island vacation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted trips on the Aga Khan's private helicopter during a vacation to his private island in the Bahamas. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed he and his family accepted trips on the Aga Khan's private helicopter during his vacation to the spiritual leader's private island in the Bahamas, which may violate a section of the Conflict of Interest Act.

