Top-Rated Film Festival To Host Award Show Aboard 125' Yacht
The highly anticipated 3-day event, WIDESCREEN FILM & MUSIC VIDEO FESTIVAL returns to Miami to celebrate their 3rd consecutive year in recognizing and awarding the craftsmanship and accomplishments of talented artists and filmmakers from over 75 countries. The festival commences Friday, February 17, concluding aboard the 125' South Beach Lady Yacht, on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Bayside Marina.
