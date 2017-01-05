Southwest's plans in motion for Caribbean service from Fort Lauderdale, flights out of Cincinnati
Southwest Airlines expects to begin daily nonstop flights in June to several Caribbean destinations from a new concourse at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the carrier said Thursday. The carrier filed an application with the federal government for service to Grand Cayman from Fort Lauderdale beginning June 4. The government must approve Southwest's proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
|Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14)
|Dec '14
|palmgirl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC