Non-stop flights to the Bahamas coming to NOLA

Planning a trip to the Bahamas? Your next trip could be a lot easier is you take advantage of non-stop flights coming soon to New Orleans. Vacation Express has announced new, direct service to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island from New Orleans! Beginning May 27, 2017.

Chicago, IL

