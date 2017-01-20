Letter: What the world teaches Black ...

Letter: What the world teaches Black Sands Resort and Villas

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: "The construction of the new Argyle International Airport [AIA] will be an instrumental contributing factor in attracting a multitude of flights from all over the world increasing tourism into our resort" . The recent decision by Pace Developments Inc., a mid-sized Toronto residential builder with little international experience, to finance a 275-room US$60 million complex on 36 acres of land at Peter's Hope Bay on St Vincent Island called Black Sands Resort and Villas is one the company may soon regret.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14) Dec '14 palmgirl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC