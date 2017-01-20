Letter: What the world teaches Black Sands Resort and Villas

Dear Sir: "The construction of the new Argyle International Airport [AIA] will be an instrumental contributing factor in attracting a multitude of flights from all over the world increasing tourism into our resort" . The recent decision by Pace Developments Inc., a mid-sized Toronto residential builder with little international experience, to finance a 275-room US$60 million complex on 36 acres of land at Peter's Hope Bay on St Vincent Island called Black Sands Resort and Villas is one the company may soon regret.

