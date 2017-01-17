Letter: Mitchell embarrasses The Bahamas once again

Dear Sir: The Grand Bahama Human Rights Association denounces and condemns, in the strongest of terms, the Bahamas ministry of foreign affairs' dangerous and unbalanced rant against one of the most recognised and renowned human rights advocates in the world. We are not sure who the "Mr Kennedy" referred to in the ministry's unfortunate release is; we do know that Ms Kerry Kennedy, niece of iconic US president John F. Kennedy and daughter of human rights pioneer Robert Kennedy, published an account in the Huffington Post of her recent experiences in The Bahamas, which noted a number of human rights abuses and violations of the principle of transparency and accountability on the part of government.

