Justin Trudeau spent vacation on Aga Khan's island in Bahamas

5 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Aga Khan on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 17, 2016. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent part of his holiday vacation on the private island of the Aga Khan in the Bahamas, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed.

