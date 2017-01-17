Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce finally over - " guess who's getting the dogs?
After a lengthy court battle over the terms of their settlement, the pair's divorce was finalised on Friday, much to the relief of their respective legal teams. Amber's attorney Pier O'Donnell said at the time: "This is a great day, all Amber wanted was to be divorced and now she is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
|Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14)
|Dec '14
|palmgirl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC