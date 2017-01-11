Inter-American meeting of Ministers o...

Inter-American meeting of Ministers of Education set for Bahamas

Issues related to regional developments and challenges in the field of Education will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of Ministers of Education to be held in the Bahamas. The Ministers will also chart the way forward for the 34 representatives of the Organization of Americas States , and observer states, during the ministerial forum.

