Holland College marine education bridges P.E.I. and The Bahamas

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: MacLeans

Despite thousands of kilometres of ocean separating Prince Edward Island and the Bahamas, the allure of a marine education and a shared nautical ancestry has built a bridge between the two island communities. P.E.I.'s Holland College first began angling for Bahamian students in 2004 as part of a joint effort with the Bahamas Maritime Authority.

Chicago, IL

