Hold On, Sam Moore Is Coming to Donald Trump's Inauguration Party
Sam Moore, one half of the legendary Stax Records duo Sam and Dave, will perform at the "Make America Great Again! The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer lived in the Valley of the Sun for the past three decades, though he moved to Nassau, Bahamas, last summer. With Dave Prater, Moore sang on some of the most recognizable soul hits of the late '60s, including "Soul Man," "Hold On, I'm Comin'," and "You Don't Know Like I Know."
