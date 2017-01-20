Funeral held for megachurch pastor Ed...

Funeral held for megachurch pastor Eddie Long

Thousands of mourners pay final respects to controversial anti-gay megachurch pastor Eddie Long after he died of cancer aged 63 Thousands of mourners, among them a former governor and an NFL Hall of Famer, came together Wednesday to say a final farewell to Eddie Long, a fiery preacher renowned for building a Georgia megachurch but whose final years were marred by sexual misconduct allegations.

