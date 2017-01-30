Excitement Building For Baha Mar's Opening
Baha Mar is prepared to open as many as 1,000 rooms for its April 21 soft opening, according to Graeme Davis, President of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited's Bahamas subsidiary. CTFE, a Hong Kong based conglomerate, took ownership of the resort last year and committed to a phased opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|15 hr
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC