Excitement Building For Baha Mar's Opening

Monday Jan 30

Baha Mar is prepared to open as many as 1,000 rooms for its April 21 soft opening, according to Graeme Davis, President of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited's Bahamas subsidiary. CTFE, a Hong Kong based conglomerate, took ownership of the resort last year and committed to a phased opening.

Chicago, IL

