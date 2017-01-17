European Union considers including Bahamas on another blacklist
By Xian Persaud Nassau Guardian Business Reporter NASSAU, Bahamas -- The Bahamas could be on the brink of once again being blacklisted by the European Union , according to an Associated Press story published on Thursday. The Bahamas was previously identified by the EU as facilitating tax evasion, which underscored the bloc's move to blacklist the jurisdiction in June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
|Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14)
|Dec '14
|palmgirl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC