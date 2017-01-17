European Union considers including Bahamas on another blacklist

By Xian Persaud Nassau Guardian Business Reporter NASSAU, Bahamas -- The Bahamas could be on the brink of once again being blacklisted by the European Union , according to an Associated Press story published on Thursday. The Bahamas was previously identified by the EU as facilitating tax evasion, which underscored the bloc's move to blacklist the jurisdiction in June 2015.

