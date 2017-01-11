Bella Hadid Will Have Ex The Weeknd W...

Bella Hadid Will Have Ex The Weeknd Weeping Once He Sees Her Killer Bikini Body

On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a sexy snap from her beachy getaway in The Bahamas on Instagram , and in turn, showed off her svelte figure! We're not entirely sure if she's heard the news about Selena Gomez and her ex The Weeknd locking lips, but at least can shed a tear over a frozen beverage while lounging in the sun?? Regardless, the 20-year-old showed the R&B singer what he's missing in her brown bikini on her first work trip of 2017 with Terry Richardson .

