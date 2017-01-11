Bella Hadid Will Have Ex The Weeknd Weeping Once He Sees Her Killer Bikini Body
On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a sexy snap from her beachy getaway in The Bahamas on Instagram , and in turn, showed off her svelte figure! We're not entirely sure if she's heard the news about Selena Gomez and her ex The Weeknd locking lips, but at least can shed a tear over a frozen beverage while lounging in the sun?? Regardless, the 20-year-old showed the R&B singer what he's missing in her brown bikini on her first work trip of 2017 with Terry Richardson .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
|Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14)
|Dec '14
|palmgirl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC