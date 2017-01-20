Bahamians making TRU discovery throug...

Bahamians making TRU discovery through airport award

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Castanet.net

Bahamians have taken a shine to TRU and it's largely thanks to an airport management company creating a tuition award for students. its inaugural International Education Award has generated unprecedented interest in Kamloops and in TRU from the island nation of The Bahamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14) Dec '14 palmgirl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC