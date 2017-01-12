Bahamas welcomes US end to open door ...

Bahamas welcomes US end to open door policy for Cuban migrants

Yesterday Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Bahamas Government says it welcomes the decision of the outgoing Obama Administration in the United States to end a five-decade-old open door policy for Cuban migrants who were allowed entry into the North American country under the so-called wet foot / dry foot immigration regime. Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell said that the Perry Christie Government had always been of the view that the policy "was driving the rise in Cuban landings in The Bahamas".

Chicago, IL

