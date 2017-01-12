Bahamas to host Inter-American meetin...

Bahamas to host Inter-American meeting of Ministers of Education in February

Issues related to regional developments and challenges in the field of education will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of ministers of education to be held here. The Ninth Inter-American Meeting of Ministers of Education will be held from February 9-10 at Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island.

