Bahamas Sees Tourism Boost from LPGA ...

Bahamas Sees Tourism Boost from LPGA Classic

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 24, 2017 -- Nearly 700 visitors have descended on Nassau, Bahamas for the fifth annual Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic. The tournament takes place January 26 through 29 with free admission and parking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14) Dec '14 palmgirl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC