Bahamas govt refutes Us TV report on terrorismJan. 30, 2017, 8:21 PM Ast

The Bahamas government has rubbished a report on the American television network MSNBC that the terrorist group, ISIS, has members in the Caribbean Community country. Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell in a statement late Sunday said he had held discussions with Prime Minister Perry Christie, the Attorney General as well as the leadership of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, "all of whom are responsible for the country's national security, and they have no knowledge of any such terrorists or group of terrorists or any individual terrorist that is related to ISIS or any other terrorist organisation in The Bahamas".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.