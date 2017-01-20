Bahamas govt refutes Us TV report on terrorismJan. 30, 2017, 8:21 PM Ast
The Bahamas government has rubbished a report on the American television network MSNBC that the terrorist group, ISIS, has members in the Caribbean Community country. Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell in a statement late Sunday said he had held discussions with Prime Minister Perry Christie, the Attorney General as well as the leadership of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, "all of whom are responsible for the country's national security, and they have no knowledge of any such terrorists or group of terrorists or any individual terrorist that is related to ISIS or any other terrorist organisation in The Bahamas".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
|Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14)
|Dec '14
|palmgirl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC