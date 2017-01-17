Bahamas deports over 10,000 illegal i...

Bahamas deports over 10,000 illegal immigrants over a 2-year period

Jamaica Observer

The Bahamas government said more than 12,000 people were arrested for violating immigration laws and just over 10,000 repatriated over the last two years. Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell told Parliament that in 2015, a total of 4,957 people were arrested with 3, 379 being repatriated including "many who owed work permit fees".

