2017 William Seymour Award Winner is Pastor Bonnie Chavda from Charlotte, NC
Award presentation will be during the April 7, 8 & 9th; AzusaFest celebration in Los Angeles, CA at the world famous Azusa Street Mission. Contact: Fred Berry, Azusa Street Mission , 323-692-7268 LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The William Seymour Award is given to a senior leader in ministry who exhibits the characteristics of unity displayed by Pastor William J. Seymour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
|Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14)
|Dec '14
|palmgirl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC