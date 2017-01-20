2017 William Seymour Award Winner is Pastor Bonnie Chavda from Charlotte, NC

Award presentation will be during the April 7, 8 & 9th; AzusaFest celebration in Los Angeles, CA at the world famous Azusa Street Mission. Contact: Fred Berry, Azusa Street Mission , 323-692-7268 LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The William Seymour Award is given to a senior leader in ministry who exhibits the characteristics of unity displayed by Pastor William J. Seymour.

