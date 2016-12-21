Religious Education TeacherBahamasQUE...

Religious Education TeacherBahamasQUEEN'S College... Is the oldest...

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Times Educational Supplement

The completed application, together with a covering letter, verification of qualifications, a statement of educational philosophy and a recent photograph must be sent to: The Principal, Queen's College P.O. Box N7127, Nassau, Bahamas or faxed to: 242-393-3248, or emailed to [email protected] , so as to arrive on or before December 30, 2016. We thank everyone for their interest, however, only candidates short-listed will be contacted by telephone, or e-mail for a face to face interview in London, UK.

