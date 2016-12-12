New Boutique Hotel Opens on Exuma

New Boutique Hotel Opens on Exuma

Monday Dec 12

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 12, 2016 -- Lumina Point, a small luxury boutique hotel, is located on a remote cay off Great Exuma in The Bahamas. This resort is eco-friendly and completed powered by solar panels.

Chicago, IL

