Ja Rule Talks About Bahamas Hurricane Relief Show, New Projects On The Way, And More
Ja Rule's new company Fyre Media recently hosted a fundraiser for the citizens of The Bahamas, an island that was left devastated by Hurricane Matthew in early October. which featured artists like Sean Kingston, Ashanti and others.
