IMF Mission Concludes Visit to the Bahamas

Despite significant damage by Hurricane Matthew, growth is expected to resume next year, supported by construction activity and work toward completion of Baha Mar resort An International Monetary Fund team led by Jarkko Turunen visited The Bahamas from December 7-13, 2016, to update the economic and financial outlook following Hurricane Matthew. "A close-to-direct hit from category four Hurricane Matthew has caused significant damage to housing, businesses, and infrastructure, and is expected to have a negative impact on near-term growth, as well as on fiscal and external accounts.

