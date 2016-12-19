Illusionist Rob Lake to Bring Mind-Blowing Original Illusions to Harrah's
Commanding audiences of millions for over the last decade, American magician and illusionist Rob Lake will next bring his mind-bending magic to the popular outdoor vacation destination of Lake Tahoe for a three-week residency at the Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino. From December 22 through January 7, 2017, Tahoe audiences will get the chance to experience and discover Lake's mesmerizing and award-winning illusions for themselves through "The Magic of Rob Lake," presented by Epic Creative Productions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
|Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14)
|Dec '14
|palmgirl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC