Illusionist Rob Lake Brings Mind-Blowing Original Illusions to Harrah's Tonight

Thursday Dec 22

Commanding audiences of millions for over the last decade, American magician and illusionist Rob Lake will next bring his mind-bending magic to the popular outdoor vacation destination of Lake Tahoe for a three-week residency at the Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino. From tonight, December 22, through January 7, 2017, Tahoe audiences will get the chance to experience and discover Lake's mesmerizing and award-winning illusions for themselves through "The Magic of Rob Lake," presented by Epic Creative Productions.

Chicago, IL

