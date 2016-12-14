He and John Glenn were this close

He and John Glenn were this close

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The recent death of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn brought back memories for West Palm Beach resident Gene Stephens. Back in the early 1960's, Stephens worked for NASA contractor Pan Am, at a missile tracking station on Eleuthera, The Bahamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14) Dec '14 palmgirl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,289

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC