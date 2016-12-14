He and John Glenn were this close
The recent death of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn brought back memories for West Palm Beach resident Gene Stephens. Back in the early 1960's, Stephens worked for NASA contractor Pan Am, at a missile tracking station on Eleuthera, The Bahamas.
