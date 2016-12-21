Government disappointed at new Standard & Poora s ratingDec. 21, 2016, 7:48 PM Ast

Government disappointed at new Standa...

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec 21, CMC - The Bahamas government says it is "disappointed" at the latest downgrade by the international credit rating agency Standard & Poor's . The US-based S&P downgraded the Bahamas' credit rating, from BBB- to BB+, although upgrading the outlook from negative to stable.

