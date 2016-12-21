Elsa Hosk shows off figure as she hit...

Elsa Hosk shows off figure as she hits The Bahamas with her supermodel pals

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Daily Mail

Model, 32, claims her MIT-grad hedge-funder boyfriend, 29, offered her $75,000 to abort her baby girl and called her 'disgusting white trash' when she decided to keep the child Fashion designer boyfriend of 'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein is arrested after the socialite claims he assaulted and robbed her just days after she was charged for clawing his face Man who shot dead ex-NFL star Will Smith in New Orleans road rage incident faces up to 40 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter Missing North Carolina girl who disappeared aged 15 more than five years ago is found living in Ohio after assuming a false identity More than 1,500 flights cancelled at Chicago and Detroit airports as US braces for Arctic blast in the coming days From a box full of coal to one USED sock: Disgruntled office workers reveal the WORST Secret Santa presents they have ever received Nothing like ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14) Dec '14 palmgirl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC