Dream Factory grants wish to 13-year-old

Dream Factory grants wish to 13-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Carter Weathers, 13, received a Carnival Caribbean Cruise to Key West, Florida, Freeport, The Bahamas, and Nassau courtesy of the Sedalia Dream Factory. While on the cruise, Carter met the Band Perry and swam with the dolphins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14) Dec '14 palmgirl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC