Bahamas repatriate 214 illegal J'can migrants in 2016
The Bahamas Government says it has repatriated more than 6,300 illegal migrants during 2016 with the majority coming from the French-speaking Caribbean Community member State of Haiti. In a statement responding to allegations that 99 illegal migrants, including 22 women, had only been arrested once they were discovered on the base at Carol Harbour on Christmas Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that up until December 26, a total of 6,335 migrants had been repatriated to their home countries.
