Bahamas repatriate 214 illegal J'can ...

Bahamas repatriate 214 illegal J'can migrants in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Bahamas Government says it has repatriated more than 6,300 illegal migrants during 2016 with the majority coming from the French-speaking Caribbean Community member State of Haiti. In a statement responding to allegations that 99 illegal migrants, including 22 women, had only been arrested once they were discovered on the base at Carol Harbour on Christmas Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that up until December 26, a total of 6,335 migrants had been repatriated to their home countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
Don't vacation in the bahamas (Apr '14) Dec '14 palmgirl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,333

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC