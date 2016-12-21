Baha Mar resort acquired by Hong Kong developer
The Baha Mar resort development has been sold to property developer CTF BM Holdings Limited, Prime Minister of The Bahamas Perry Christie announced Monday. The US$3.5-billion mega resort project, to feature a casino and more than 2,000 hotel rooms, had been stalled by bankruptcy filings of its original developer.
