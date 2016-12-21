Baha Mar resort acquired by Hong Kong...

Baha Mar resort acquired by Hong Kong developer

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Gleaner

The Baha Mar resort development has been sold to property developer CTF BM Holdings Limited, Prime Minister of The Bahamas Perry Christie announced Monday. The US$3.5-billion mega resort project, to feature a casino and more than 2,000 hotel rooms, had been stalled by bankruptcy filings of its original developer.

