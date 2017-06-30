Ziplining in Thailand makes you feel like Spiderman

As I zip, in fact, as I zipline through the canopy of a Phuket jungle an old ditty comes to mind, "He floats through the air with the greatest of ease, this daring young man on the flying trapeze". I'm neither young nor daring but am absolutely moving through the air with great ease, if not speed, flashing along a cable strung between two ancient ironwood trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.