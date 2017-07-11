Women's rights in decline
Viron Rujichaiwat, an activist from Loei seen here testifying on repeated death threats against women in Loei, said the regime intimidates and prosecutes women who try to protect their rights. The protection of women's rights has worsened under this government, activists say, citing the latest migrant regulations and the treatment of ethnic groups.
