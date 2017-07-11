Women's rights in decline

10 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Viron Rujichaiwat, an activist from Loei seen here testifying on repeated death threats against women in Loei, said the regime intimidates and prosecutes women who try to protect their rights. The protection of women's rights has worsened under this government, activists say, citing the latest migrant regulations and the treatment of ethnic groups.

Chicago, IL

