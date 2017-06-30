US Navy sails from Thailand into disp...

US Navy sails from Thailand into disputed South China Sea

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

USS Stethem took part in last month's 23rd annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise series with the Royal Thai Navy off Sattahip. A US warship sailed near a disputed island in the South China Sea claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam on Sunday, in an operation meant to challenge the competing claims of all three nations, a US Defence Department official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,061 • Total comments across all topics: 282,196,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC