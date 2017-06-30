Three Killed In Three Separate Shooting Incidents In Pattani
Two civilians and a security personnel were killed in three separate shooting incidents in Mayo district, Pattani in southern Thailand last night. Mayo District Police assistant chief Capt Somchai Dualtuk said the first incident occurred at 6.35 pm local time at the Tabih Village night market which caused the death of Mat-ae Wae Dollah.
