Thailand to host International Chemistry Olympiad
Thailand is to host the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad next month which will attract whiz kids from across the world. "The hosting reflects that Thailand's educational standards are internationally recognised," said Assoc Prof Tatchai Sumitra, chairman of the Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology.
